Cleveland Wins District Showdown Over 5th Ranked East Hamilton 80-48

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
9

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Cleveland used a big third quarter to blow out 5th ranked East Hamilton on Tuesday and stay unbeaten in district play. The Blue Raiders were up 38-29 at halftime when seniors Kley McGowan and Grant Hurst started cooking behind the arc. The dynamic duo combined for six three’s in the third period. Cleveland outscored East Hamilton 29-12 in that third period on their way to an 80-48 victory. McGowan and Hurst each scored 21 points. The two district teams are back at it on Thursday night at East Hamilton.

