Charges after cockfighting raid in northwest Georgia

CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – Eight people are charged with cruelty to animals after Walker County deputies broke up a cockfight last night.

Many of the suspects tried to run away as officers arrived at 473 Hurtt Road in Chickamauga.

Seven men ranging in age from 37 to 50 and a 22 year old woman face charges.

They are: Shane Lamar Dempsey, Michael Shane Frye, David Brian Long, Richard Carter Lusk, Robert Edward Clingan, Kevin Wayne Smith, and Cody Dewayne Smith.

Christian Lea Nicole Clingan, was with them.

Two roosters were fighting in a cage.

11 dead birds were found at the scene.