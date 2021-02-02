CFC Bringing Back Goalie Phil D’Amico

(press release) Chattanooga, TN (February 2nd, 2020)– Chattanooga Football Club announces that after a nearly one year hiatus, goalkeeper Phillip D’Amico has rejoined the club and will return to the Scenic City for his third full season with the team. D’Amico owned the goal for the boys in blue during the 2019 NPSL regular season and in the Members Cup with just 25 goals allowed in his 27 appearances, for a .95 goal per 90 minute game average, good enough to earn all NPSL honors in 2019. The Florida native played in one game for CFC in 2020, a 1-1 draw against Oakland Roots in California before the pandemic shut down play across the nation.

“I’d like to first of say thank you to Head Coach Fuller, Jordan, and the whole Chattanooga FC Organization for giving me a chance to come back to this amazing city where I made lots of memories” said D’Amico. “I can not wait to get back out there with the guys and get back to work. And lastly to the fans, I’ve missed you guys dearly and am eager to get back out there in front of what I like to say are the best fans in the world!”

Phil proved himself in the NPSL ranks as a leader and fierce competitor, one that has coach Peter Fuller excited, both for what he can do on the pitch, and how he can help the team improve in practice.

“We are excited to have Phil returning to Chattanooga Football Club” said Head Coach Peter Fuller. “Obviously he has multiple years of experience with the club and has been a great performer for us in the past! I believe that he makes our goalkeeping duo of Alec Reddington and himself as good as anyone in NISA. Phil is a great addition to Chattanooga Football Club and we welcome him back.”