Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – February 1st, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Mountain Snow Showers Monday, Otherwise Cloudy, Windy, And Cold!



The new week and the new month begins on a cold, blustery note, with some mountain snow showers and even a few flakes flying in the valley itself. Morning low temperatures ranging from 32 to 28 degrees. Once the wind is factored in, it feels even colder. Today is definitely a day to “layer up” before heading out the door!

Monday Afternoon: The cloudy & windy conditions will continue, and the precipitation will dry out. The afternoon highs here in town will struggle to hit the mid and upper 30’s, even colder once you get away from the metro Chattanooga area. The winds – sustained winds – will be out of the Northwest around 15 – 20 mph, and gusting as high as 35 mph.

Monday Night’s Forecast: Clouds slowly eroding, and continued breezy and cold. Drier conditions, and lows will fall into the upper 20’s. Winds: Northwest 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow’s Forecast. Snow showers ending, plus the cloud cover will further dissipate Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon we’ll see sunshine returning, and minimally warmer temperatures with highs only around 40 – 42. 52 is out typical, seasonal high for the first of February.

Extended Forecast: Winter Weather Advisories are in place in purple for snow accumulations of 1-2” along with a Winter Storm Warning for the eastern parts of Monroe county that could see a decent snow accumulation. Still really not expecting any accumulations for the valley Regardless, it will be breezy and cold for the first half of the week, with highs below 40 for much of the viewing area.

52 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs, as well as the early morning lows, are getting a little milder.

We’re getting into the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

