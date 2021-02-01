Travel mask mandate extends beyond the flight

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee- According to The Department of Homeland Security, the Transportation Security Administration workers are authorized to enforce President Joe Biden’s transportation mask mandate.

“The experts say by wearing a mask from now until April we’d save more than 50,000 lives,” said President Biden.

This will take place not only at TSA screening checkpoints, but throughout the public transportation system.

“Don’t see a big problem because it’s been in place already every plane you’ve been on for the past six weeks they must tell you 10 times keep your mascon and make sure you’re wearing it properly.”

TSA spokesman Mark Howell declined an interview on camera, but did send us a statement from TSA in part it said

“TSA requires proper wearing a face mask per federal law. Facemasks are to be worn at all times failure to comply will result in denial of entry to the screening area and may result in penalties.”

Tyler Milton will soon be traveling to and from Chattanooga, Charlotte, and Columbus. He said he’s a little worried to fly but, this helps him.

“I just wanna make sure my friends and family are safe. But this whole pandemic thing has got everybody on edge, by all means it should,” said Milton.

Milton like most people want to go on vacation. He just wants to make sure people are traveling as safely as possible.

“As long as we keep everything safe I don’t see a problem going with the vacation season as normal,” said Milton.

People flying won’t be the only ones required to wear mask why traveling. The order also extends to taxis, buses and bus station.