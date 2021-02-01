“Sockwell,” Chattanooga based company gives aid to current and future frontline workers

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee- A Chattanooga based company helped not only current front line workers, but frontline workers of the future.

Sockwell is a sock manufacturer in Chattanooga and they make compression socks for frontline medical workers.

Recently, they did a 30 day campaign where they gave out free “hero socks” to frontline medical workers because of there hard work during the pandemic.

They also sold these hero socks and for every purchase, they donated a dollar to UTC’s school of nursing.

“The UTC nursing program does an amazing job, it’s an incredible aspect to the community. We were really excited to have the chance to donate to that program,” said Thomas Lee, Partner at Sockwell.

“We’re here in this community we build our company in Chattanooga, we produce in Chattanooga so to be able to give to the nursing school was just a highlight,” said Jim Markley, Partner at Sockwell.

Sockwell donated $1,650 to UTC which will be used to purchase P-P-E equipment. If you would like to buy hero socks you can purchase them here.