Mocs Allowing Limited Fans Back at McKenzie But No Fans For First 2 Home Football Games

(gomocs.com) The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga athletics department announced the return of fans to home events in McKenzie Arena in a limited capacity for the month of February. UTC also announced that due to the winterization of Finley Stadium and the impact that would have on the fan experience, there will not be fans at football games for the first two home contests in February.

Other home events that are not held at McKenzie Arena, including the football games on Feb. 20 game against VMI and Feb. 27 against Wofford, will allow for a student-athlete pass list for immediate families.

“We are excited about the opportunity to have fans back in McKenzie Arena again,” stated UTC Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton.  “We have seen a number of other institutions in the Southern Conference and around the NCAA safely have fans at their venues. We have taken a close look at best practices throughout the country and have put together a strong plan to safely host an event with fans.”

“We also look forward to welcoming back fans for our March 27 football game against Mercer and the April 10 date against Samford.”

Fans visiting McKenzie Arena are asked to remain with the group that they arrive with throughout their visit. Fans are also asked to practice social distancing of 6′ of those outside their group. All fans ages two (2) and above, are required to wear cloth face coverings. Disposable masks are available for those fans who arrive without their own personal cloth face covering.

There are numerous adjustments to ticketing, parking, seating and hospitality from the normal experience fans are familiar with.  See below for some of those changes.

