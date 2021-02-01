A look at where the snow fell this morning

ROCKY FACE, Georgia (WDEF) – Residents in higher elevations woke up to snow on the ground this morning.

From Rocky Face, Georgia, to Apison, Tennessee, there have been snow reports.

Flurries fell throughout Cleveland but not much is sticking on the roads.

The winter forecast consist of wet snow possibly making the roads more slick throughout the day.

News 12 spoke with folks in Cleveland about their thoughts.

“Well since I’m from South Georgia, I don’t really care for snow, but it’s fine. The kids love it.”

“So this is not something you’re used to and dealing with this cold weather?”

“Well, I’ve been up here a while now, so I’m getting more used to it.”

Snow will continue falling for the mountain tops until Tuesday morning.