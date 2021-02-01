Chipper Jones Returning to Braves as Part Time Hitting Consultant

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee- According to The Department of Homeland Security, the Transportation Security Administration workers are authorized to enforce President Joe Biden’s transportation mask mandate.
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee- According to The Department of Homeland Security, the Transportation Security Administration workers are authorized to enforce President Joe Biden's transportation mask mandate.
ATLANTA (AP) – Hall of Famer Chipper Jones is returning to the Atlanta Braves in a part-time capacity as a hitting consultant. The 48-year-old Jones played his full 19-year career with the Braves. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2018. The new role announced by the Braves gives Jones his best opportunity for an on-field role, if only in a part-time capacity, since his retirement in 2012. He previously worked with the Braves as a special assistant to baseball operations. He also has worked as a broadcaster for ESPN. Jones, an eight-time All-Star, was chosen as the NL MVP in 1999.
