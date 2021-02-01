Big River Grille Feeds Chattanooga Police Officers

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Big River Grille fed officers at the Chattanooga Police Department Monday as part of their local give back nights. The Grille provided food from four different restaurants including salad, pizza, and bread sticks. Officers there said they were thankful for support like this from the community. Many restaurants including Big River Grille have struggled this past year due to COVID-19. The manager tells us it’s still important to give back especially during this difficult time.

Mike Deaver, General Manager of Big River Grill in Hamilton Place says, “As a whole our company has been trying to give back to the community a bit more. This is going to be the largest one we’ve done so far, roughly a hundred officers that we’re going to be giving food donation to. And, we’re just trying every week to do these a little bit more once again to give back to the community.”

