Mocs balanced attack wards off UNCG comeback, 3-2

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
24

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (UTC Athletics) — The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead before fighting off a furious comeback effort to clinch a 3-2 (25-15, 25-17, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12) victory over UNCG in Southern Conference action inside Maclellan Gymnasium Sunday evening.

Chattanooga begins the season with three-straight victories for just the fifth time in program history, and third time under head coach Travis Filar. The Mocs are 3-0 and 1-0 in SoCon play while UNCG drops its first match of the 2020-21 season to move to 0-1, 0-1 SoCon.

- Advertisement -

Chattanooga limited UNCG to a mere .038% attack percentage over the first two sets and countered with a .180% mark to help build the early 2-0 lead and momentum. The Spartans reversed roles the next two sets, attacking at a combined .211% clip including a .267% percentage in the fourth, to force a deciding fifth set.

The Mocs scored eight of the next 12 points after falling behind 3-1 in the fifth to pull ahead 9-7 and force UNCG into a timeout. With the set knotted at 11, Coniah Davis (Glen Allen, Va.) broke the tie with a kill ahead of a Spartans attack error to give UTC a two-point cushion. A Davis kill and UNCG attack error a few rallies later ultimately ended things, 15-12.

Chattanooga sported a balanced offensive attack with five attackers registering at least seven kills. Hayden McGee (Dacula, Ga.) led UTC with 10 kills while Davis and Maia Rackel (Signal Mountain, Tenn.) each finished with nine kills on a similar .222% percentage. MacKenzie Saitta (Elkhorn, Neb.) and Gylian Finch (Mt. Morris, Ill.) finished with eight and seven, respectively.

Sophia Bossong (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) dished out 36 assists, seven in the deciding fifth set, and recorded five kills and eight digs to aid the winners. Bailey Steger (Half Moon Bay, Calif.), a Loyola Marymount transfer, made her UTC debut and recorded four assists, a kill and three digs.

Defensively, four Mocs reached double digits in digs with Paige Gallentine (Fenton, Mich.) leading the way with a match-high 25. Brenna Everingham (Noblesville, Ind.) added 15 digs while Makenzie Jordan (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) posted 13.

McGee capped off a kill-dig, double-double behind a season-high 11 digs. Rackel led UTC with 6.0 total blocks at the net while Davis recorded 4.0 total, in addition to 3.0 from both Sarah Flynn (Alpharetta, Ga.) and Saitta.

MATCH BASICS | BOX SCORE
SET 1 | UTC 25, UNCG 15
SET 2 | UTC 25, UNCG 17
SET 3 | UNCG 25, UTC 17
SET 4 | UNCG 25, UTC 20
SET 5 | UTC 15, UNCG 12

MATCH NOTES
– Hayden McGee posted 10 kills at a .125% clip in Sunday’s win… back-to-back matches with 10+ kills… recorded 11 digs to notch first career double-double… second on team in kills (32) and digs (30) this season.
– Maia Rackel registered 6.0 total blocks on Friday… has totaled 14.0 total blocks at a 1.08 per set average… added nine kills at a .222% clip… at least nine kills and 4.0 total blocks in all three matches this season.
– Paige Gallentine recorded a match-high 25 digs on Friday… season dig total upped to 74 at a 5.69 per set average… leads team and Southern Conference.

UP NEXT
Chattanooga (3-0, 1-0 SoCon) and UNCG (0-1, 0-1 SoCon) will meet again tomorrow, Monday, Feb. 1, at 4 p.m. ET inside Maclellan Gymnasium. The match can be streamed LIVE on ESPN+. Links are available on the schedule page.

Previous articleKey’s triple-double propels No. 20 Lady Vols past Gators, 79-65
Next articleChattanooga Food Truck Alley is officially open
mm
Angela Moryan
Angela joined the News 12 team in November of 2017 as the weekend sports anchor and reporter. Angela is a proud member of an Army family, which means she has hometowns all over the Eastern Seaboard. Most recently, she calls Peachtree City, Georgia, home, where she graduated from Trinity Christian School and spent her free time driving her purple golf cart. She then headed to Milledgeville, Georgia, to attend Georgia College and State University. A proud Bobcat, Angela graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Mass Communication and represented her December 2016 class as one of three valedictorians. Angela comes to the Scenic City from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she worked at the NBC affiliate, WMBF News. Before the big move, she worked as Georgia College's Sports Information Assistant, which let her get paid to be the Bobcats' biggest fan. It all started in Savannah, Georgia, though, where she interned for SAV's number one station, WTOC. When she's not working, you can find Angela watching the New York Giants, Rangers or basically any other game that's on. She also loves traveling, hiking and exploring new places, all with her camera in hand. If you have any story ideas, big or small, feel free to reach out to her on Facebook and Twitter, or email her at amoryan@wdef.com."