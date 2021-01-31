Mocs balanced attack wards off UNCG comeback, 3-2

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (UTC Athletics) — The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead before fighting off a furious comeback effort to clinch a 3-2 (25-15, 25-17, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12) victory over UNCG in Southern Conference action inside Maclellan Gymnasium Sunday evening.

Chattanooga begins the season with three-straight victories for just the fifth time in program history, and third time under head coach Travis Filar. The Mocs are 3-0 and 1-0 in SoCon play while UNCG drops its first match of the 2020-21 season to move to 0-1, 0-1 SoCon.

Chattanooga limited UNCG to a mere .038% attack percentage over the first two sets and countered with a .180% mark to help build the early 2-0 lead and momentum. The Spartans reversed roles the next two sets, attacking at a combined .211% clip including a .267% percentage in the fourth, to force a deciding fifth set.

The Mocs scored eight of the next 12 points after falling behind 3-1 in the fifth to pull ahead 9-7 and force UNCG into a timeout. With the set knotted at 11, Coniah Davis (Glen Allen, Va.) broke the tie with a kill ahead of a Spartans attack error to give UTC a two-point cushion. A Davis kill and UNCG attack error a few rallies later ultimately ended things, 15-12.

Chattanooga sported a balanced offensive attack with five attackers registering at least seven kills. Hayden McGee (Dacula, Ga.) led UTC with 10 kills while Davis and Maia Rackel (Signal Mountain, Tenn.) each finished with nine kills on a similar .222% percentage. MacKenzie Saitta (Elkhorn, Neb.) and Gylian Finch (Mt. Morris, Ill.) finished with eight and seven, respectively.

Sophia Bossong (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) dished out 36 assists, seven in the deciding fifth set, and recorded five kills and eight digs to aid the winners. Bailey Steger (Half Moon Bay, Calif.), a Loyola Marymount transfer, made her UTC debut and recorded four assists, a kill and three digs.

Defensively, four Mocs reached double digits in digs with Paige Gallentine (Fenton, Mich.) leading the way with a match-high 25. Brenna Everingham (Noblesville, Ind.) added 15 digs while Makenzie Jordan (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) posted 13.

McGee capped off a kill-dig, double-double behind a season-high 11 digs. Rackel led UTC with 6.0 total blocks at the net while Davis recorded 4.0 total, in addition to 3.0 from both Sarah Flynn (Alpharetta, Ga.) and Saitta.

MATCH BASICS | BOX SCORE

SET 1 | UTC 25, UNCG 15

SET 2 | UTC 25, UNCG 17

SET 3 | UNCG 25, UTC 17

SET 4 | UNCG 25, UTC 20

SET 5 | UTC 15, UNCG 12

MATCH NOTES

– Hayden McGee posted 10 kills at a .125% clip in Sunday’s win… back-to-back matches with 10+ kills… recorded 11 digs to notch first career double-double… second on team in kills (32) and digs (30) this season.

– Maia Rackel registered 6.0 total blocks on Friday… has totaled 14.0 total blocks at a 1.08 per set average… added nine kills at a .222% clip… at least nine kills and 4.0 total blocks in all three matches this season.

– Paige Gallentine recorded a match-high 25 digs on Friday… season dig total upped to 74 at a 5.69 per set average… leads team and Southern Conference.

UP NEXT

Chattanooga (3-0, 1-0 SoCon) and UNCG (0-1, 0-1 SoCon) will meet again tomorrow, Monday, Feb. 1, at 4 p.m. ET inside Maclellan Gymnasium. The match can be streamed LIVE on ESPN+. Links are available on the schedule page.