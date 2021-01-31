Man killed on Dodson Avenue Sunday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A 28-year-old man has died after being shot last night in Chattanooga.

CPD is asking for your help in giving the family closure.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 800 block of Dodson Avenue around 3:30 this morning.

Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

If you have any information about this incident call the Homicide Tip Line 423-643-5100.

You can remain anonymous.