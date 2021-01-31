Man killed on Dodson Avenue Sunday morning

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
804

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A 28-year-old man has died after being shot last night in Chattanooga.

CPD is asking for your help in giving the family closure.

- Advertisement -

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 800 block of Dodson Avenue around 3:30 this morning.

Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

If you have any information about this incident call the Homicide Tip Line 423-643-5100.

You can remain anonymous.

WE NEED YOUR HELP
A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in the 800 block of Dodson Ave around 3:25 Sunday (1/31/21)…

Posted by Chattanooga Police Department on Sunday, January 31, 2021

 

Previous articleHoward roars, Hamilton Heights soars in Saturday night match-ups
Next articleDiesel Spill in Ooltewah
mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.