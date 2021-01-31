Chattanooga Food Truck Alley is officially open

Danielle Moss
40

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga’s first food truck alley has officially opened, and today was their first full day of business.

The alley is located right downtown on Market Street, behind the cupcake kitchen.

There will be dozens of food trucks in rotation.

The owner hopes that this will provide a small relief for food truck owners in the Tennessee Valley.

Karol Brigham says, “So, I wanted to create kind of a little hub for them, so that they can come here on a regular basis and the community knows where to find them. So, this space is really to support them.”

Justin DeLong, who owns Justin’s Food Truck, says, December and January in the food business is like really really slow. So, our sales have been really bad for the last two months and today is probably the best day that we’ve done in the past month and a half, at least.”

For now, the food truck alley will be operating Thursday thru Sunday 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

In the spring, they will be open seven days a week with the same hours.

Danielle Moss
