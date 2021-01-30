Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – January 31st, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Rain Returns Sunday with Mtn. Snow Showers by Monday!

Saturday Night: Rain is beginning to push through for our western counties and winds are already beginning to howl. A wind advisory remains in effect until Sunday 3AM for counties in blue for wind gusts up to 40mph. Then, eastern parts of Monroe county are under a High Wind Warning until Sunday 12PM for wind gust over 50mph possible.

- Advertisement -

More rain will move in overnight but will taper off in the early afternoon with only isolated showers for the rest of the day. It will briefly warm up to near 60° Sunday for the high before a strong cold front passes that will leave high temperatures Monday below 40°.

Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be the best days of the week with sunshine and cool temperatures before more rain chances late Thursday.

51 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs, as well as the early morning lows, are getting a little milder.

We’re getting into the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.