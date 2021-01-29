Weather Update: Saturday’s Forecast – January 30th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Bundle Up! A Couple Of Cold Mornings Ahead, and Rain Begins Late Saturday Night!

Fair and continued cold Friday night with lows in the upper 20’s to near 30 with some clouds into Saturday morning.

More clouds for Saturday afternoon, but mainly dry with highs around 50. Winds will really start to pick Saturday night with gusts from 25-35 mph. Could see a few light showers Saturday night with widespread rainfall coming early Sunday. Sunday morning will be wet with periods of heavy rainfall. As a cold front pushes through, a lot of that moisture will be pushing off, however will not be dry for long. Highs Sunday will linger around 60. Sunday night into early Monday morning could see a few mountain snow showers as temperatures turn rapidly cold. High temperatures will likely be below 40°.

51 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs, as well as the early morning lows, are getting a little milder.

We’re getting into the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

