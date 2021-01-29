Some Walker County parents are concerned about child safety in the schools

WALKER CO., Ga. (WDEF)- Some Walker County parents are expressing their concerns about the lack of masks and safety precautions being taken in the school system.

Before the Coronavirus, Tricia Harris’ son Caleb was attending in person classes here at Rock Spring Elementary School a place where she would like to keep him enrolled.

- Advertisement -

Tricia Harris, says, “Walker County has been tremendous in terms of his education and trying to have a specialized education team and meet him where he is, and then, COVID hit.”

Harris’ son is autistic and has been learning virtually for most of the school year.

Which has been a task for her entire family.

“Sending home packets and sending home web books to an autistic child, for an autistic child to learn, he has six specialists! Ya know, He has two therapists, a dedicated paraprofessional, dedicated full time for him. I’m not qualified to teach a special needs child”, adds Harris.

Harris would like to put Caleb back in school.

She had to hire an in-home paraprofessional to help with his learning.

But, because Walker County Schools does not have a mask requirement, she’s worried about his safety and the possibility of him bringing home the virus to her mother who has underlying health conditions.

“People around here don’t wear masks and what that does to a parent with special needs is a false choice. It puts us in a place where we have to decide between their health and possible life or their education and regression that could change the trajectory of their entire life.”

Harris has called Walker County Superintendent Damon Raines and expressed her frustrations.

Raines told her that they will continue to monitor the numbers and make adjustments if things get out of control.

Which only left Harris feeling worse about the situation.

We reached out to the Walker County Superintendent for a comment but have not received a response.