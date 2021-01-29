Job Openings for Home Instead Senior Care

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Home Instead Senior Care is looking to hire people who are passionate about taking care of the elderly.

“We have had an overwhelming demand but it’s a big need” said General Manager Savannah Burkhart. “There’s a lot of seniors out there that need our help.”

75 caregivers are currently employed, the company wants well over 100 members on their staff.

Caregiver duties include light housekeeping and transportation to places like the doctor’s office or grocery stores.

“We also go all the way into personal care. So we’re helping them bathe, get dressed, helping them do their hair.”

Burkhart says some seniors fear that caregivers enetering their home may put them a risk from contracting covid-19.

During care consultations, seniors are asked if they want they’re caregivers to wear mask at all times.

Precuations are also taken place prior to the shift.

“Before a caregiver is allowed to clock in they have to fiull out a questionaire asking them if they’ve been in contact with anybody that has covid, if they’be been out of the country. All those kind of questions and if they answer (yes) to any of those questions it won’t let them clock in.”

Home Instead encourages their employees to check their own temperature before entering the homes of seniors.

Here is the link to apply: http://Homeinstead.com/128

Home Instead Senior Care phone number: 423-893-9993