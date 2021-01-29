Hamilton County School Choice Deadline Approaching

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – Families in Hamilton County have until this Sunday, Jan. 31 to submit an application for the Fall School Choice 2021 semester.

Schools Choice allows families within the county to consider schools outside of the school they are zoned for.

“Every kid has different interests, strengths and dreams for their future. What we want to do is to provide additional options for students to explore those interests and kind of give them the opportunity to see what’s out there so they can really dive into the areas that they are most interested in,” says Lindy Matthews, School Choice Facilitator for HCS.

The school choice facilitator says there are more than 55 choice options for students. There are over a dozen future ready institutes, 11 open-enrollment schools, 12 magnet schools and five early college programs.

School officials say with how turbulent the current school year has been, they want parents to fully understand that there are schools available to fit every student’s needs.

“As we are looking forward to the 21-22 school year we want to remind families that there is a choice for the upcoming school year. We do have all these speciality programs housed at our different school sites but we do also offer a virtual school option. So families can complete the choice application for the virtual school and take part in that next school year if they are interested,” says Matthews.

Families can submit an application through the parent portal online and can choose up to three school options.

For more information about the School Choice Program, click here.