Summerville, GA (Press Release) – On Thursday, January 28, 2021, the GBI arrested Zachary Williams, 39, of Chattooga County, for Rape and Incest. On September 8, 2020, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI investigate allegations of rape and incest by Williams. At the time, Williams was employed as a deputy for the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and was placed on administrative leave. Williams was booked into the Chattooga County Jail.

