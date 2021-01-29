Fauci sees vaccination for kids by late spring or the summer

WASHINGTON (AP) – The government’s top infectious disease expert says the U.S. hopes to be able to start vaccinating children in the next few months. It’s a needed step to securing widespread immunity to the coronavirus. Dr. Anthony Fauci said at Friday’s White House coronavirus briefing that hopefully that will start to happen by late spring or summer. But vaccines are not yet approved for children, and at the moment even older adults are having problems getting shots. Children represent about one-fourth of the population, and for the U.S. to reach “herd immunity,” or widespread resistance, about 70% to 85% of the population must be vaccinated.

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and DARLENE SUPERVILLE

ASSOCIATED PRESS