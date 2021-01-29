Downing promoted to Titans offensive coordinator

Angela Moryan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has promoted from within. The team promoted Todd Downing to offensive coordinator and named Shane Bowen defensive coordinator after he handled the job without the title throughout the 2020 season. Vrabel also announced Friday that Luke Steckel will replace Downing as tight ends coach with Ryan Crow taking over Bowen’s duties as outside linebackers coach. Matt Edwards now is assistant for special teams, and the Titans added Kenechi Udeze as assistant defensive line coach. The Titans coach said in a statement he spent the past two weeks evaluating his current staff and talking with others outside Tennessee.

