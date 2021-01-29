Alabama dropping the age for vaccines next month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama will double the number of people eligible to receive immunizations against COVID-19 next month, even though there’s not enough vaccine for everyone who qualifies for a shot.

The head of the state health agency, Dr. Scott Harris, announced the change Friday.

He says this next round will include everyone 65 and older; educators; court officials; corrections officers; grocery store workers; agriculture employees; state legislators and constitutional officers.

That means as many as 1.5 million in the state will qualify for shots beginning Feb. 8, up from about 700,000 currently.

Harris says younger, healthier people should let others go first.