Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – January 28th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Bundle Up! We’ve Got Breezy And Colder Weather Moving In!



This Morning: Expect lingering clouds, breezy and colder temperatures through the morning. A few mountain flurries possible, and we’ll see lows between 32 & 37.

This Afternoon: More sunshine returning Thursday Afternoon, but breezy and chilly all day long with highs only in the low 40’s.

Tonight: Fair skies and even colder Thursday night heading in to Friday morning in the mid to upper 20’s. Some high clouds, but dry and continued cool for Friday with highs in the upper 40’s. Next chance of rain will be very late Saturday Night.

Extended Forecast: Increasing clouds Saturday with highs in the low 50’s. Rainy and wet weather likely Saturday night through Sunday morning with another cold snap in the works for the beginning of next week.

51 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs, as well as the early morning lows, are getting a little milder.

We’re getting into the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

