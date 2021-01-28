More Vaccines Rollout as Covid-19 Spread Declines

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Now that the major winter holidays are behind us, Hamilton County officials say we are winning the battle against the spread of covid-19.

Active cases in Hamilton County has dropped by almost a thousand in the past week.

“Also our hospitalization numbers are down considerably as is ICU” said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger. “Certainly the number of people in the hospital from Hamilton County has dropped significantly.”

The county adds its second vaccination site at the CARTA bus barn on Sholar Avenue.

Vaccinations are taking place 7 days a week.

“Vaccine was maybe in our freezer a couple of hours before we opened the appointments” said Becky Barnes of the Hamilton County Health Department.

“At this site today we’re doing the moderna” said Sharon Goforth of the Hamilton County Health Department. “We have plenty of vaccine available.”

Today, around 700 appointments were scheduled for the moderna vaccine, which has to be used no later than 6 hours after being pierced.

“We are drawing doses all day long” said Goforth. “Once again because the intent is not to waste a dose at the end of the day and I keep emphasizing, and we won’t.”

Hamilton Mayor Jim Coppinger says no missed appointments will be wasted either, “The gentlemen had called in and made nine appointments. So when they scratched eights of those appointments, it went back into the system.”

Becky Barnes admits that other counties in Tennessee are moving through the phases quicker than Hamilton County.

The reason is supply and demand.

“Many, many of our residents 75 and over still want vaccines much more than we have vaccine doses right now” said Barnes.

The health department did not disclose exactly how many doses the county received for it’s latest shipment.

A total of over 13 thousand vaccines have been administered by the health department so far.