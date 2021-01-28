Tennessee adds rural vaccine locations and supply

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The Tennessee Department of Health is adding more than 100 new vaccination sites across the state, with an emphasis on serving rural areas.

“We’re eager to launch these partnerships to help bring the vital resource of COVID-19 vaccines to Tennesseans in communities most vulnerable to serious and lasting social and economic challenges due to the pandemic,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP.

The new sites include 24 federal health clinics, 64 local pharmacies and 20 chain pharmacies.

Here is the list for southeast Tennessee:

Bledsoe Pikeville Standefer Pharmacy 3051 Main St.

Bradley Cleveland Medical Center Pharmacy 2401 North Ocoee St.

Bradley Cleveland Preferred Cherokee Pharmacy 1690 25th St. Northwest

Franklin Winchester Bennett’s Pharmacy 1201 Dinah Shore Blvd.

Hamilton Chattanooga Clinica Medicos 1300 East 23rd St.

Marion Jasper Jasper Drugs 17 Courthouse Square

Marion South Pittsburg The Drug Store at South Pittsburg 335 South Cedar Ave.

McMinn Athens Genoa Healthcare 1805 Ingleside Ave.

McMinn Englewood Cherokee Health Systems, Englewood 3360 Highway 41 North

Monroe Vonore Vonore Drug Family Wellness 1121 Highway 411

Monroe Sweetwater Wil-Sav Drugs 800 New Highway 68

Polk Copperhill Tallent Drug Company 116 West Ocoee St.

Rhea Dayton Walmart 3034 Rhea County Highway

Sequatchie Dunlap Cate’s Street Pharmacy 104 Cates St.

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee health officials say they are receiving a modest increase in their weekly vaccine allocation, up from an average of 80,000 doses to about 93,000 for the coming week. On Thursday, state Department of Health spokesperson Bill Christian confirmed the increase after Tennessee had been coming up short of the 90,000 doses weekly that the federal Operation Warp Speed had promised. Last week, Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said the state did not see a boost in doses that had been promised by federal officials and signaled by vaccine manufacturers. Federal data shows Tennessee has seen 5.7% of its population receive one or more COVID-19 vaccine doses so far.

