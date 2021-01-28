Mocs Receiver Bryce Nunnelly Enters Transfer Portal

The Chattanooga Mocs are losing one of their top offensive play-makers.

Receiver Bryce Nunnelly has entered the transfer portal.

In the Mocs only football game last fall against Western Kentucky last fall, Nunnelly passed Mocs Alum Terrell Owens for 7th place on UTC’s all time career receptions list.

- Advertisement -

The Walker Valley graduate has nine 100 yard receiving games during his Mocs tenure.

Nunnelly is a two time All SoCon first team selection, but now he plans to finish his college career at a different school.