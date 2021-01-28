Looking back at the Challenger disaster 35 years later

The shuttle exploded 73 seconds into flight, killing all seven on board.

Chattanooga would later have an even closer connection to the tragedy.

Dick Scobee was the commander on the flight.

His widow, June Scobee Rodgers, would eventually remarry and move her family here.

She is a driving force behind the Challenger Learning Centers across the country and world.

In 1994, UTC opened the first Learning Center tied to a University.

Rodgers is an educator who continues to push the message of Challenger 7 by stressing math and science in the centers.

She also wrote the book Silver Linings about the Challenger and her life.