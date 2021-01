NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Gov. Bill Lee issued a new executive order on Thursday on Covid-19 restrictions.

This one ends restrictions on attendance at school sporting events.

It goes into affect on Monday.

Gov. Lee says he took the step after an almost 60% decline in new cases in Tennessee plus a 40% drop in hospitalizations.

But he does remind us that the pandemic isn’t over.

“I encourage Tennesseans to keep up their responsible personal choices as we work towards a COVID-free Tennessee.”