Dalton offering more Covid-19 vaccine drive-throughs

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – On Friday morning, Dalton and Whitfield County will begin taking appointments for new drive-through Covid-19 vaccinations next week.

They will post a link for the appointments at 9:00 AM on Friday at daltonga.gov.

The drive-though will once again be at the Dalton Convention Center (2211 Dug Gap Battle Road).

The events will be on Wednesday (Feb 3) and Thursday (Feb 4) by appointment only.

The vaccines are free.

Please do not call the Dalton Convention Center or other City departments for information about the vaccinations. The only way to sign up for appointments is online.