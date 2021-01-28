Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting on 6th Avenue

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting on 6th Avenue Wednesday morning. Shortly after 5:30am, police responded to reports of shots fired, which was upgraded to a person shot while en route to the 3600 block of 6th Avenue.

A person was found suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, a 56 year old male, was pronounced dead once Hamilton County EMS arrived at the scene.

Police arrested Gary Skiles Jr., a 35 year old male, on charges for Aggravated Assault and Criminal Homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to call the Homicide tip line 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.