Bradley Central Girls Riding Impressive District Winning Streak

Rick Nyman
Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) The last time the Bradley Central girls basketball team lost a district basketball game was just over six years ago. It was December of 2014. After knocking off Cleveland on Tuesday, the Bearettes have now won 89 consecutive games against their district opponents.

Winning streaks are a funny animal.
Certainly impressive, but you try to keep the streak talk on the down low.
Said forward Anna Muhonen:”It’s not necessarily like we don’t want to talk about it. It’s just that as a good program we’re not going to focus on streaks. We’re just going to focus on just going and playing every game the same.”
Said head coach Jason Reuter:”Have I mentioned the streak this year? Certainly. I think it was three weeks ago. You know just to throw a little fire. Little gas on the fire.”
But 89 straight district wins.
That’s a monster accomplishment.
Said Reuter:”It certainly is considering half of those are on the road. Basketball is such a fragile game with the shooting. If you don’t shoot well, and you’re playing in another team’s gym, and they’re hot. Lot of nights you are going to lose.”
Take the 2016 district championship tournament finals at McMinn County.
The Bearettes were tied with seven seconds left.
Then sophomore Rhyne Howard hit a three at the buzzer.
Said Reuter:”This is a testament to the program. It’s really about a bunch of teams before this team.”
Said guard Sloan Carpenter:”We feel confident in ourselves and trusting each other, and we know that we are going to play as hard as we can.”
Said Muhonen:”Our defense is what we hang our hat on. We know that if our shots aren’t going to fall that we can always play defense.”
Said Reuter:”You know all streaks are going to come to an end, but these girls don’t want to be the team that ends that streak. And if it happens, we’ll start a new one. It’s not going to go on forever.”

Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.