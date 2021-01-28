Annual PIT count measuring homelessness rates

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
1
Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The annual Point-In-Time Count takes place every year on the last Thursday in January.

This federally mandated PIT count helps provide lawmakers with a detailed understanding of the status of homelessness,  locally-  and nationally. 

- Advertisement -

“They use this information to report back to Congress about the numbers that we are seeing and the conditions that we are seeing. They look at  the trends and changes in homelessness such as if there is more of a certain population that is experiencing homelessness, if there’s more chronically homeless individuals,” says Wendy Winters, Executive Director of Chattanooga Homeless Coalition. 

The Homeless Coalition says the count spanning Hamilton County and ten surrounding counties is expected to be higher than average due to consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, the coalition helpline reported a 150% increase in calls this year. 

Officials say higher unemployment and economic uncertainty have led to an unprecedented crisis for those seeking affordable housing.”

“We have no affordable housing in Chattanooga. That’s our largest barrier right now for getting people off the street, but we have no housing. We have nowhere for people to go,” says Dylan Green, outreach Specialist for the Homeless Coalition. 

All data collected from the count is expected to be compiled over the next month and then released to the public.

Previous articleLiquid nitrogen leak at Georgia poultry plant kills 6
mm
Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.