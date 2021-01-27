Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – January 27th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): After Today’s Showers, Expect Another Cold Snap Ahead, & More Showers Late Saturday Night!



This Morning: Increasing clouds and a mainly dry start for this 27th day of January. Early morning lows ranging from the upper 30’s in the plateau to around 50 in Chattanooga. No fog this morning !

This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy for Wednesday some with late afternoon showers moving in from the West. Even though it’ll be about 10 degrees cooler today with highs in the upper 50’s – that’s still going to be about 10 degrees above our seasonal average of 51.

Tonight: Any showers will end quickly early Wednesday night, then turning windy and colder with lows 30-32, and colder in the mountains and areas away from the city,

Extended Forecast: More sunshine, very breezy, and chilly Thursday with highs struggling to reach the mid 40’s. Fair and cold Thursday night with lows by Friday morning in the upper 20’s. Friday and Saturday are looking pretty quiet with more rain likely Saturday night heading into Sunday.

50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs, as well as the early morning lows, are getting a little milder.

We’re getting into the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

