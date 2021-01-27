UT introduces new head football coach

KNOXVILLE (WDEF) – The University of Tennessee will pay Josh Heupel $4 million dollars a year for the next six years to coach their football team.

Heupel could face probation issues from the Pruitt regime.

The deal is a big raise for Heupel who was making $400,000 at the University of Central Florida.

The contract is just under the new extension that Jeremy Pruitt signed for last season.

UT finally quits paying Butch Jones for not coaching here anymore in February. So his buyout deal lasted longer than his successor did. UT paid him more than $8 for his buyout.