Tennessee lawmaker: FBI took all campaign files in search

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – One of several Republican state lawmakers in Tennessee whose homes and legislative offices were searched by federal agents this month says the FBI confiscated all files and documents related to his campaign.

- Advertisement -

Freshman Rep. Todd Warner provided the details in an email to Tennessee officials last Friday to explain why he could not complete a campaign finance report on time.

Federal authorities have not indicated what they are investigating after searching the homes and legislative offices of Warner, former GOP House Speaker Glen Casada, Rep. Robin Smith and former Casada chief of staff Cade Cothren. Additionally, three legislative staffers subject to searches were placed on paid administrative leave.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)