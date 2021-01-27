New Vols Coach Josh Heupel: “Just Excited to be Apart of Vol Nation”

UCF has become one stop shopping for Tennessee.

The Vols got their new athletic director Danny White from UCF.

And now they’ve gotten their new head football coach from there as well in Josh Heupel. He was formally introduced Wednesday afternoon.

Said Heupel:”Just excited to be apart of the Vol Nation. Vol family.”

It’s a family reunion as Vols AD Danny White reunites with the coach he hired at UCF. White said he tried not to hire Heupel, but here we are.

Said White:”After vetting every single option that we had, I’ve obviously landed with a familiar face in Josh Heupel. He was our number one option. This job was offered to one person. I know that there’s a lot rhetoric out there to the contrary. That’s just not true.”

Not even possible sanctions U- is facing for recruiting violations deterred Heupel.

Said Heupel:”The reason I’m standing here today is because I believe in a very, very, very bright future for Tennessee football. There’s a minor speed bump that we’re going through.”

Heupel should bring some offensive swag to Tennessee.

He averaged 42 points a game during his three seasons with the Knights.

And he knows where to start to get the UT offense rolling.

Said Heupel:”If you’re going to chase championships, you better have a championship quarterback. I believe we can have immediate success as well. We’ve got really good players inside of that locker room. I’ve watched a little bit of tape. Have a chance to be an elite football program. The tradition says that it should be. It’s our job to get it back to that level.”

Danny White wants Vol Nation to be patient with the hire.

Said White:”Why would we be negative? The future of this place is unbelievably exciting and positive. I couldn’t be more excited to be here. I see nothing but great days ahead.”

Said Heupel:”I think all the elements to win here are here. You are the biggest show.”