Mocs Basketball Games With ETSU Rescheduled

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—The Chattanooga Mocs game tonight was postponed earlier this week. It was rescheduled for February in a flurry of change released by the Southern Conference office Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement turned the rivalry upside down in a manner of speaking. Tonight’s road game in Johnson City is now a Saturday afternoon affair in Johnson City on Feb. 6. That was the home date in the rivalry but was shifted due to the changing schedule putting the Bucs on the road for a large number of games.

The home meeting comes on Monday, Feb. 15, creating a 3-game home stand after three in a row outside the city limits. That sees a stretch of The Citadel (Feb. 13), ETSU and Western Carolina (Feb. 17) for a three-game-five-day run.