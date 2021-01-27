Firefighters Battle House Fire in St. Elmo

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in St. Elmo in the early morning hours Wednesday. Flames were visible in windows on three sides of the house 4200 block of Ohls Avenue when crews responded shortly after 1:30am.

Several residents were home at the time and were able to escaped safely. Once crews were able to battle down the blaze they entered and found no one else inside.

It took about 45 minutes for firefighters to get the blaze under control. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.