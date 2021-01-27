Cempa Community Care earns Governor’s Award of Excellence

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A local organization has been awarded the Governor Bill Lee award of excellence this week.

Cempa Community Care was chosen for this award based on their role in bringing reliable and safe Covid-19 testing to numerous underserved communities across the Chattanooga Area.

- Advertisement -

Since the COVID-19 wave began sweeping across Tennessee, Cempa has provided free testing to nearly 8,000 area residents in our area.

“This really reaffirms our commitment and desire to build health equity and really improve the health outcome for our region’s most vulnerable populations. If you look at actual numbers from the Tennessee Department of health’s data; we have 2 zip codes that have some of the poorest health outcomes. We are ready to change that. We are ready to get out there and do the hard work,” says Shannon Stephenson, CEO of Cempa Community care.

The award was given to Cempa by governor Bill Lee’s faith based and community initiative