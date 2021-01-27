WHITWELL, Tenn (WDEF) – Over 20 years ago, a paper clip project honoring Holocaust victims put Whitwell Middle school on the map.

When students at Whitwell Middle School learned about the Holocaust, they responded with a promise to honor every lost soul by collecting one paper clip for each individual exterminated by the Nazis.

Now on the 76th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz , a student who was originally part of the project is now working to continue teaching students learn about the holocaust’s history.

“To me it’s a big part. People need to look to understand. You don’t need to look to talk. If you do then the world would be a much better place and that’s what we are looking for. Most of them are coming in with a story so that’s why they were very specific with the paperclips they chose because they wanted to represent the entirety of the population that hitler was targeting,” says Taylor Kilgore, Paper Clips Project

Since the beginning of the project in 1998, Whitwell Middle School has collected over 30 million paper clips and over 30 thousand letters from all 50 states and over 50 countries.