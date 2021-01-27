Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene visiting Dalton, GS

DALTON, Georgia- Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene is in Dalton, GA Wednesday. She’s been scheduled to talk to her constituents starting at 6 pm.

Just a day after CNN reporting she expressed support on her Facebook page for the execution of high ranking Democrats in 2018 and 2019 prior to becoming congresswomen.

Whitfield County Commissioner Chairman Jevin Jensen said Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene promised to return to Dalton during her campaign and her coming today is her keeping that promise.

“We haven’t had a Townhall from our Congressperson in probably two years she made that promise and she’s keeping it,” said Jensen.

She’s having Town Hall meetings, which Tom didn’t do, so that’s kind of a good thing, but doing it in a time when we’re having so much problems with COVID, probably not a good time to be doing it,” said Chair of Whitfield County Democratic Committee Debby Peppers.

This comes a day after CNN reported it found Congresswomen Greene liked on Facebook a comment that said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove Speaker Pelosi.

CNN also reported she liked comments about executing deep state FBI agents. Both of these came before she ran for office.

“I think she does a lot of what she does just to get her name in the news and I think she is of the opinion that it doesn’t matter what your name is in the news for as long as you get your name in the news. I’m giving her the benefit of doubt because I certainly hope she doesn’t actually believe some of that I think she actually posts about,” said Peppers.

“Of course we’re against our violence whether they be threats or actual violence, we’re totally against that. So I hope she will renounce those in the near future,” said Jensen.

News 12 reached out multiple times to Greene to comment, but she didn’t immediately respond.

She did post on Twitter Tuesday prior to the CNN Story coming out tweeting,

“Fake News CNN is writing yet another hit piece on me focused on my time before running for political office.”

She also tweeted “Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views.

Especially the ones that CNN is about to spread across the internet.”

All of this comes less than a week after Congresswoman Greene filed the articles of impeachment against now President Joe Biden.