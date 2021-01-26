Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – January 26th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Rain Ending, Clouds & Fog Eroding, & Sunshine & A Warmer Afternoon!



Tuesday Morning: Any scattered showers and storms will be ending. We will see a few areas of fog this morning, with lows between 54 & 64 degrees, depending on your location.

Tuesday Afternoon: After the fog burns off, we’ll see more sunshine and pleasantly mild for Tuesday. Temperatures will be well above our normal high of 50, as we’ll see highs nearing 70.

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures for Tuesday night with lows in the mid & upper 40’s.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds Wednesday with highs near 60 along with a few possible late showers. Any showers will end quickly Wednesday night, and it’ll be turning colder with lows around freezing.

Extended Forecast: More sunshine and breezy Thursday, but chilly – with highs only in the mid 40’s. Friday and Saturday are looking pretty quiet with more rain likely Saturday night heading into Sunday morning.

50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs, as well as the early morning lows, are getting a little milder.

We’re getting into the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

