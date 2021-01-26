Top Ranked Bradley Central Edges Rival Cleveland 48-42

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) - The Hamilton County School District announces some changes.
Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson announces school re-openings.
This afternoon they gathered at CSAS.
The school system...
Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) The top ranked Bradley Central girls held off rival Cleveland 48-42 on Tuesday at Bradley Central. It was the Bearettes second straight win over the Lady Raiders in less than a week. Tuesday’s match-up was tied at 35 going into the fourth quarter. With two minutes to play, Anna Muhonen scored underneath to put the Bearettes up 43-41. Bradley Central got a Hannah Jones bucket in the paint with under a minute to play to stretch the lead to four. Jones and Muhonen led Bradley Central in scoring with 12 points each. Cleveland’s Jadyn Chestnut had a game high 15 points.
