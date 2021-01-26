Tennessee Woman charged in Capitol riot may be released pending trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A federal magistrate judge has ruled that the mother of a Tennessee man who authorities say carried flexible plastic handcuffs during the riot at the U.S. Capitol can be released from custody.

Lisa Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol with her son, Eric Munchel of Nashville.

Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Frensley ruled Monday that Eisenhart poses no flight risk or danger to the public while awaiting trial.

Frensley ruled the same last week in the case of Eisenhart’s son, but a federal judge in Washington blocked Munchel’s release.

Authorities have said Munchel carried flexible plastic handcuffs during the insurrection.

