Mocs Basketball Team Dealing With Unexpected Bye Week

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) UTC got an unexpected bye week this week.

Their games with ETSU and Furman were postponed after a positive COVID test in the Mocs program.

You can sense the disappointment from Mocs coach Lamont Paris with this week’s postponements.

Said Paris:”Between the COVID and a couple of other guys that have had injuries. You just can’t put a team out there.”

And it’s not like the Mocs can spend this newly created bye week with intense practice sessions.

Said Paris:”You’ve got bodies that aren’t practicing in the same way you couldn’t play. Luckily we’ve got a couple of assistant coaches that are able to practice with our guys, but this won’t even be five-on-five practice. We won’t be able to do that. We’ll just be doing drills. A couple of drills we can do maybe.”

With injuries and opt outs, it feels like Paris is coaching a different team each week.

Said Paris:”I feel like this is the fourth version of our team that I’ve coached. I hope that this group is the final. Can be the final group, and get that team playing as well as it can, and see what that looks like.”

COVID not only impacted the Mocs this week, but all year really since no fans are allowed at McKenzie Arena. Think of how crazy the fans would have erupted after this spectacular dunk from Darius Banks on Saturday.

Said Paris:”That’s a big time explosive play where if you are a fan of basketball, and you’re in this building, you’re going to stand on your feet. And when the crowd is that loud, it can kind of negate a timeout. They called a timeout. It can negate that timeout. Get it to continue. Get that momentum to continue beyond the timeout.”