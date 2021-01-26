Mocs Abbey Cornelius Claims SoCon Player of the Week Honors

(gomocs.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. — University of Tennessee at Chattanooga junior center Abbey Cornelius was named the Southern Conference women’s basketball Player of the Week presented by GEICO for games played Jan. 19-25, the league office announced Tuesday.

Cornelius helped the Mocs to a 1-1 record on the week against Samford. She averaged 17.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game shooting 65.2 percent on the week.

She led UTC with her second double-double of the year on Thursday against the Bulldogs with 18 points and 15 rebounds. She was 7-of-13 (53.8%) in the game and made all four free throw attempts.

On Saturday, the Knoxville native led Chattanooga to a 70-57 win over league-leading Samford with 16 points and eight rebounds. She shot 80 percent (8-10) in the game and dished out a career-high six assists, had a pair of blocked shots and two steals.

She leads the SoCon in field goal percentage (56.7%) and blocked shots with 28 on the year. She ranks sixth all-time at UTC with 80 career blocks and is 25th in the NCAA.

The Mocs will hit the road to take on Mercer Thursday and Saturday in Macon. The Bears are tied with Wofford and Samford at 4-1 for the SoCon lead.

