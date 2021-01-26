Dalton Confederate Statue will move to new location

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Demonstrators marched against it, and supporters petitioned to keep it.

Now, after months of controversy, the statue of General Joseph E. Johnston, will move from downtown Dalton.

- Advertisement -

The confederate general led southern forces at the battle of Dalton.

The statue of him has stood at the intersection of Crawford and Hamilton Streets in Dalton since 1912.

But this summer, the debate raged over the appropriateness of Confederate monuments in public places.

The Daughters of the Confederacy owned the statue, agreed to move it, but not to pay for the removal.

Now, after months of negotiations, a deal has finally emerged to moved the statue to the Huff House, where Johnston set up his headquarters during the battle.

The Dalton Daily Citizen reports an official with the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society confirms that a new concrete pad at the site will support the statue.

No move date has been picked yet.