Covid vaccines are now more orderly in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Unlike the scene three weeks ago when the Tennessee Riverpark was swamped by people wanting to get the Covid 19 vaccine, the crowd Tuesday was manageable as Chattanoogans showed up by appointment.

Although the health department has not released the number of doses available, the program is on schedule.

Cars were backed up to Amnicola at times, but the line moved quickly.

One key to getting the doses in the arms of Chattanoogans is retired medical people who have come back to pitch in, like Abbe Hildevrandt.

“I retired last fall but as I watch this pandemic unfold it broke my heart. It was really important to get the economy and Chattanooga back on its feet. So when I heard the call that the health department needed nurses to help vaccine, that’s what I did and boy am I glad I did this.”

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to Phases 1a1, 1a2, and folks 75 and over.