Cleveland City Schools return to in-person learning

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – Students at Cleveland City Schools returned to in-person class five days a week on Monday.

Cleveland City School officials say they have been making decisions about how students learn based on the number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

The city has a task force that meets every Tuesday and monitors what phase the school system lies in; Red which allows for minimal to no students at school, yellow allowing for students to return, and green meaning some after school activities are allowed as well.

The Chief Academic Officer says the county’s current case count puts the school system in the yellow phase, which means all students can return to class in-person with some modifications.

“As our case count in Bradley County has come down we saw that there was a good opportunity for our students to return. Also we knew that our transmission rates as we looked at our data within our schools and school buildings haven’t been as high. More cases have come from what we believe to be going on at social settings outside of the schools,” says Dr. Jeff Elliot, CCS Chief Academic Officer.

Currently Bradley County has less than 800 active coronavirus cases.