Chattanooga City Council to Vote on Certificate of Compliance for Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s is one step closer to expanding to Chattanooga! The Chattanooga City Council will be voting on the certificate of compliance from the company tonight at 6PM. The certificate will allow Trader Joe’s to sell beer and wine in their proposed grocery store near Hamilton Place Mall. Trader Joe’s has already applied for a building permit. Trader Joe’s is an American grocery store that features a range of fresh foods.

