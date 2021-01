Chattanooga City Council to Vote on Certificate of Compliance for Trader Joe’s

Bekah Birdsall joined the News 12 Now team in December 2019. Born and raised in Texas, she is a recent graduate of Texas A&M University’s Bachelor of Science in Meteorology program. She has completed internships in Houston,TX as well as Bryan/College Station. Bekah is thrilled to explore the outdoors here and getting to show her dog Ralph all of the new hiking spots around Tennessee. Bekah is most fascinated with different types of clouds, especially unique ones. If you see any cool clouds, send them her way! To connect with Bekah on social media, you can find her on Facebook: Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall Twitter: @weatherbbird Email: bbirdsall@wdef.com